Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF comprises about 0.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period.

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

