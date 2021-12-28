Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

