Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,570 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 117,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7,856.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

