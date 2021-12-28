Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,491 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.9% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $280.27 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.57 and a 200-day moving average of $265.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230 in the last ninety days.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

