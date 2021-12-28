AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,184 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

