AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

