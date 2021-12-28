AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.8% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 139,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $89.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

