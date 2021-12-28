AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,872 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.60. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

