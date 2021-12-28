AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,790 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $137.72.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.