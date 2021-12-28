Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Trading Down 6.8%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.80. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.