Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

