Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.70 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $248,215.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.23 or 0.07943967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00308055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.74 or 0.00923788 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.96 or 0.00442262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00255878 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.