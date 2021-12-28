Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,698 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 309,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

