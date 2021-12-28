Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Position Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 444,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 1,137,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 11,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,604. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

