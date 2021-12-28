Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 90.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

