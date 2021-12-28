Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

ALGN traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $656.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $645.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.09. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

