Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will announce sales of $91.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.90 million and the highest is $93.34 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $271.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $350.61 million, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $353.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BIRD stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 1,578,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,886. Allbirds has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

