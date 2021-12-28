Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,150 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,506,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 668,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 439,476 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 109,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,766,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,982,723 shares of company stock valued at $143,657,813. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.