Allworth Financial LP Buys New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 364.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

