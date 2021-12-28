Allworth Financial LP Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 263.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.8% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

