Allworth Financial LP Invests $81,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $127.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.