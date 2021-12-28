Allworth Financial LP Sells 251 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 545.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,609,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after buying an additional 1,359,971 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 250.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

