Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.31 and last traded at $169.74. Approximately 8,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 740,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

