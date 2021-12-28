Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $18.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,943.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,919.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,792.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

