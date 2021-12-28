Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,660,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,058,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,906.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,761.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

