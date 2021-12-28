Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,449,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,906.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,761.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

