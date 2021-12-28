Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading 69.2% Higher

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) shares traded up 69.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 138,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 172,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

