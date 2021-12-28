Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 781,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,091 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.