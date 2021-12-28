Amalgamated Bank Has $2.72 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

HUBS stock opened at $675.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $772.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.