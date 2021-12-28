Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,214 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

SXT stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

