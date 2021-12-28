Amalgamated Bank Sells 811 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,833 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 160,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

LVS stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

