Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ambev by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ambev by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

