Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by 48.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

