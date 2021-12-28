American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,531. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

