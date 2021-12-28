Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $307.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.71 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

