Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $109.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $115.27 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $456.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,152.92 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.