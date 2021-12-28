Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CIXX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,771. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

