Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.43. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.30 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

