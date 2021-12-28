Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $18.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 million and the highest is $25.28 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $52.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $81.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $89.59 million to $178.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,295. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $996.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.