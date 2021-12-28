Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.08). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.80. Marcus has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

