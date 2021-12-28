Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.63. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,336. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.