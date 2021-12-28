Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

