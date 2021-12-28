Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

HTBX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 419,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,148. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

