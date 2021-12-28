Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report $33.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $35.25 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

