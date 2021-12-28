Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. 1,195,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,894,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $323.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

