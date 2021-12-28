Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $351.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the highest is $435.75 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,505. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Webster Financial by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 498,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.