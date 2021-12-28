Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.61. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,087. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.