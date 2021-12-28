Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) PT at GBX 379.58

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 379.58 ($5.10).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.39) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

LON BOO opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.90. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 96.79 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($39,118.16).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

