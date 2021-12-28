Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $31.50

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after buying an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 296,479 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 325,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.35. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

