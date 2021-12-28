Analysts Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) PT at $18.00

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

